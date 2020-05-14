Piper Sandler Boosts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $296.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $286.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $261.92 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day moving average is $255.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

