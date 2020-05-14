Planning Directions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

