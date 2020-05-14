Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 424,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 730.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Platinum Group Metals by 180.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.