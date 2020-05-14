Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

