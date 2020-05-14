Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

