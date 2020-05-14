PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,668 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $24.55 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Cfra lowered their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.