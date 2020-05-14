Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

