Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NYSE:PFG opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.