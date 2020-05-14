Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 6,373,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,458,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 342,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,979.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,284,335.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,766,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.