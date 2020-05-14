Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.