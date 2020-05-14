PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

