Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

AQN opened at C$18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$719.52 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,876,737.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 54.49%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.