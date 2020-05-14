Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered by Analyst

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

