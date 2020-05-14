Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

SALT stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

