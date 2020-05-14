Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 209.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

