QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Hits $368,032.91 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $368,032.91 and $162,446.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01995311 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.