Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Qualstar stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Qualstar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

