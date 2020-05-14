QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0028 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1.65 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.03421987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,351,328 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.