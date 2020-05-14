Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.00

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $189.80, with a volume of 93901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

