Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO William M. Parent purchased 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $67,479.75. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

