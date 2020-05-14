Raymond James Analysts Give IBI Group (TSE:IBG) a C$7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

IBG opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

