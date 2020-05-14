Raymond James Boosts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

