Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$26.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF opened at C$19.63 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.