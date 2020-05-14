Raymond James Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.56.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.67.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.