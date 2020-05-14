Raymond James Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$27.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.60.

TSE SNC opened at C$19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.37. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$34.36.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

