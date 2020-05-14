Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by HSBC

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,013.43 ($92.26) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,335.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

