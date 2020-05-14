Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $5.08. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1,600,516 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

REPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

