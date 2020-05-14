Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 34,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 135,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

JPM stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

