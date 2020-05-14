Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

