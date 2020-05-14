Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

