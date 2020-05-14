Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Trading Down 4.9%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.41, 82,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,829,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $962.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

