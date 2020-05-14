Reviewing Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -16.17 Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 24.85 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -9.72

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.31% -48.99% Twist Bioscience -222.66% -86.25% -63.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

