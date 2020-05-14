Reviewing Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.56% 14.75% 11.81% Lattice Semiconductor 10.97% 20.60% 10.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 5 7 0 2.58 Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus target price of $53.09, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 3.49 $64.40 million $1.82 24.03 Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 7.78 $43.49 million $0.45 51.89

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

