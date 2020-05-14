RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.41.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust bought 51,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

