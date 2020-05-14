Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.59. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,843,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 49.65% and a negative net margin of 293.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riot Blockchain stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Riot Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

