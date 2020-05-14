Rob Quinn Sells 15,942 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £68,391.18 ($89,964.72).

Rob Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Rob Quinn sold 73,112 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £290,985.76 ($382,775.27).

Shares of SLN opened at GBX 404 ($5.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.12. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $336.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.