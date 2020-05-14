Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

