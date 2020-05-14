Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) vs. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Head to Head Survey

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical and TransMedics Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 TransMedics Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 314.67%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -55.67% -145.57% -68.87% TransMedics Group -134.19% -60.19% -32.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $61.30 million 2.35 -$34.13 million ($0.56) -3.73 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 13.88 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -6.50

TransMedics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockwell Medical. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

