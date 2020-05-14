Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

