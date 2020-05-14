Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

