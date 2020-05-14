Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

