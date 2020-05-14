Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.82.

Enerplus stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

