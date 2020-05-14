Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a sell rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 3.45. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 303,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

