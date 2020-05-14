Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.