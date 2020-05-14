Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of -146.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $941,055 and have sold 7,755 shares valued at $259,223. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.