Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $27.33, approximately 26,333 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,188,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

