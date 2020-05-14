Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

