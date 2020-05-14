SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.94. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

