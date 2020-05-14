Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €106.00 ($123.26) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.62 ($115.83).

SAN stock opened at €89.49 ($104.06) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.21.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

