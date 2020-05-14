Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $13.77, 213,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 143,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Specifically, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,468.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Insiders have bought a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $300,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

